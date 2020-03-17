1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Calumet Baptist Church Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Episcopal Church of the Advent Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church-Spartanburg WNC Edutech

Help find missing Rutherford Co. woman, $5,000 reward being offered

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Mariya Jordan Hovan (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD CO., SC (WSPA) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing 20-year-old woman in Rutherford County.

Mariya Jordan Hovan was last seen along Harris-Henrietta Road in Mooresboro on Sunday, March 15.

She is 5’1″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray sweatshirt.

According to the silver alert, Hovan is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said private citizens are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her being found safe.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at at 828-286-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store