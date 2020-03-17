Help find missing Rutherford Co. woman, $5,000 reward being offered

RUTHERFORD CO., SC (WSPA) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing 20-year-old woman in Rutherford County.

Mariya Jordan Hovan was last seen along Harris-Henrietta Road in Mooresboro on Sunday, March 15.

She is 5’1″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray sweatshirt.

According to the silver alert, Hovan is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said private citizens are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her being found safe.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at at 828-286-8477.