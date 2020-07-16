Help find missing woman Brenda Miedzionoski in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brenda Marie Miedzionoski (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing 68-year-old woman Brenda Marie Miedzionoski.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Miedzionoski was last seen on Waters Reach Lane in Simpsonville around 4:00pm Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Miedzionoski suffers from memory loss and was driving a silver 2004 Ford F-150 with SC license plate 2290LC.

Miedzionoski is 5’4″ tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories