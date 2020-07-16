Help find missing woman Brenda Miedzionoski in Greenville Co.

Brenda Marie Miedzionoski (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing 68-year-old woman Brenda Marie Miedzionoski.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Miedzionoski was last seen on Waters Reach Lane in Simpsonville around 4:00pm Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Miedzionoski suffers from memory loss and was driving a silver 2004 Ford F-150 with SC license plate 2290LC.

Miedzionoski is 5’4″ tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 immediately.