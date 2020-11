ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are looking for a woman who has been missing since Friday.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Tia Sharee Alston was last seen on November 20 on Woodfield Drive in Piedmont.

The sheriff’s office said Alston has several medical issues and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-70522.