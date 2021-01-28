Help find missing woman Renee King in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are looking for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since late November.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Renee Rowland King was last seen on Rufus Land Road near Westminster on November 28, 2020.

King is 4’11” and weighs 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Investigators said King has been known to frequent the West Union and Westminster areas.

Anyone with information on King’s location is asked to to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

