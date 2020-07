HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Henderson County are looking for missing woman 70-year-old Sharon Marie Gobbi.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Gobbi suffers from dementia and was last seen walking out of her home on Silver Fox Run off of Lamb Mountain Road in Edneyville around 7:30pm Thursday evening.

Gobbi was last seen wearing a white shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.