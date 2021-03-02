Help find mom, baby missing in Rutherford Co.

Anna Head and Noah Head (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Rutherford County are looking for a mother and child who have been missing since Saturday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Anna Renea Head and 6-month-old Noah Head were last seen in the area of Crowe Dairy Road in Forest City.

Anna Head is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she normally wears a bandanna or head wrap on her head.

Noah head is 20 to 25 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

The two may be traveling in a white 1994 Honda Accord with North Carolina license plate TCY-1945.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call Detective Julie Greene with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.