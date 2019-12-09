Help find suspect in Laurens Co. vehicle break-ins

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for the person responsible for breaking into vehicles in a Laurens County neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle break-ins happened in the Lakeside Country Club community off of Highway 76 near Laurens.

Surveillance cameras captured one of the vehicle break-ins on video, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Laurens County Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME or Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523.