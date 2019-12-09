Help find suspect in Laurens Co. vehicle break-ins

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(From: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for the person responsible for breaking into vehicles in a Laurens County neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle break-ins happened in the Lakeside Country Club community off of Highway 76 near Laurens.

Surveillance cameras captured one of the vehicle break-ins on video, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Laurens County Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME or Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store