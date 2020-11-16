Help find woman missing since Nov. 7 in Cherokee Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Nima Iris-Moore Campbell (From: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a woman who was last seen leaving the hospital nine days ago.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Nima Iris-Moore Campbell was last seen leaving Gaffney Medical Center on November 7 and was reported missing by family on November 14.

The sheriff’s office said they do not suspect any foul play at this time but investigators said Campbell could be in danger due to the cold temperatures and not having her medication.

Deputies said Campbell is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Campbell also has a history of seizures, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Parnell at 864-489-4722 extension 117 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

