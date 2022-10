GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is missing in Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Chesnee Brooke Quinn, 28, was reported missing by her family, who had last seen her in June.

Quinn, who is homeless, is known to visit the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway.

Quin is 5’8″, 200 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police department and the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.