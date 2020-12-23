Help ID 3 men involved in armed robbery at Oconee Co. convenience store

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Armed robbery at J and Z Food Mart in Oconee County (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store just outside of Seneca in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, three men robbed the J and Z Food Mart on Shiloh Road shortly after 10:30pm Saturday.

Investigators said three men wearing gloves and masks robbed the store, each with a black or dark colored jacket and black shoes. One man wore black pants while the other two wore gray pants.

Deputies said at least one of the men had a gun.

The men took money and cigars before leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories