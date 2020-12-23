Help ID 3 men involved in armed robbery at Oconee Co. convenience store

Armed robbery at J and Z Food Mart in Oconee County (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store just outside of Seneca in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, three men robbed the J and Z Food Mart on Shiloh Road shortly after 10:30pm Saturday.

Investigators said three men wearing gloves and masks robbed the store, each with a black or dark colored jacket and black shoes. One man wore black pants while the other two wore gray pants.

Deputies said at least one of the men had a gun.

The men took money and cigars before leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.