Help ID man who robbed store in McDowell Co.

Photos from surveillance video of armed robbery at Samir’s Quick Stop in McDowell Co. on Friday, October 25, 2019. (From: McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store in McDowell County, Friday afternoon.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man walked into the Samir’s Quick Stop on US-70 East in Nebo just before 4:00pm Friday and pulled out a handgun.

According to deputies, the man demanded money from the clerk and then left in a silver vehicle driven by another man.

The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt, bandana, and a black mask. Deputies say the man had a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 828-652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and the information to 888777.