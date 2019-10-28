Help ID man who robbed store in McDowell Co.

Photos from surveillance video of armed robbery at Samir's Quick Stop in McDowell Co. on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Photos from surveillance video of armed robbery at Samir’s Quick Stop in McDowell Co. on Friday, October 25, 2019. (From: McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store in McDowell County, Friday afternoon.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man walked into the Samir’s Quick Stop on US-70 East in Nebo just before 4:00pm Friday and pulled out a handgun.

According to deputies, the man demanded money from the clerk and then left in a silver vehicle driven by another man.

The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt, bandana, and a black mask. Deputies say the man had a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 828-652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and the information to 888777.

Photos from surveillance video of vehicle deputies say is involved in armed robbery at Samir’s Quick Stop in McDowell Co. on Friday, October 25, 2019. (From: McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

