Help ID suspect after credit cards stolen from vehicle in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a woman they say stole credit cards and other items from a vehicle at an apartment complex in Greenville then used those cards at multiple stores.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the suspect broke into a vehicle at the McBee Station Apartments in the early hours of July 25 before taking numerous personal items and credit cards.

The suspect then used the stolen credit cards at multiple locations including a Spinx on Pendleton Street, a Family Dollar store, and a 7-Eleven.

Investigators say the suspect was seen driving a green moped around the apartments wearing a large sun hat.

Police released a surveillance photograph of the suspect attempting to use the stolen credit cards at a store.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME or call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.