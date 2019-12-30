Help ID suspect in Ingles money theft in Cherokee Co.

Surveillance photograph shows suspect in theft from Ingles store on 3rd Street in Gaffney, SC, December 26, 2019

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Cherokee County are trying to identify a woman they say stole money from a cash register at an Ingles near Gaffney on December 26.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman walked into the store on 3rd Street around 2:30pm before stealing $440 from an unattended cash register.

The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photograph of the suspect.

Anyone with information on that person’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or Lieutenant Parnell with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 extension 117.

