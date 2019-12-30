Help ID suspect in Ingles money theft in Cherokee Co.

Surveillance photograph shows suspect in theft from Ingles store on 3rd Street in Gaffney, SC, December 26, 2019 (From: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Cherokee County are trying to identify a woman they say stole money from a cash register at an Ingles near Gaffney on December 26.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman walked into the store on 3rd Street around 2:30pm before stealing $440 from an unattended cash register.

The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photograph of the suspect.

Anyone with information on that person’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or Lieutenant Parnell with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 extension 117.