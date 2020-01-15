Help ID suspects after 2 armed robberies in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for suspects after armed robberies at two gas stations in Fountain Inn.

(From: Fountain Inn Police)

The first armed robbery happened at a gas station Saturday.

Police said two men in all black clothing – one with a ski mask and black hoodie, the other using a purple cloth to cover his face – robbed that store.

The second armed robbery happened at another gas station on Monday.

According to Fountain Inn Police, the suspect in that case was wearing a red and black hooded jacket, dark colored jeans, and black tennis shoes.

The suspect left the store in a 2007 or 2008 silver Dodge Caliber.

Anyone with information on the armed robberies is asked to call Detective Paris with the Fountain Inn Police Department at 864-908-3655 or 864-505-2486.