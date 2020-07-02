Live Now
Help ID suspects in Greenville Co. QT armed robbery

by: WSPA Staff

(From: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two people who they say are involved in an armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Greenville County on June 23.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery involved two suspects and happened at the QT at the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said one suspect was armed with a handgun and robbed the store wearing a maroon or red hat with the letters “NB,” a blue surgical mask, and gloves.

Investigators said the suspect left in a newer model Kia Optima driven by a woman.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Investigator Moats with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-467-5283 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

