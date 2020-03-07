Help ID suspects who broke into vehicles in Lyman

LYMAN, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for two people they say broke in to vehicles in three different neighborhoods in Lyman early Friday morning.

According to the Lyman Police Department, residents in the Ridge Water, Highland Hills, and Lyman Farms and Shiloh neighborhoods reported their vehicles were broken into between 1:00am and 5:00am.

Video surveillance showed suspects opening unlocked vehicles and removing valuables, police said.

Lyman Police posted pictures on Facebook of the two suspects.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call 864-596-2222 to speak to Spartanburg County dispatch to have an officer contact you.

Anyone with video from a surveillance or doorbell camera is asked to check for video from 1:00am to 5:00am on March 6. If you have video of the suspects, Lyman Police say you should forward the video to Investigator Weatherman at pweatherman@lymansc.gov.