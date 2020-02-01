Help identify Greenville gas station robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greenville are looking for the person who robbed a QuikTrip gas station early Tuesday morning.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers were called to the QuikTrip on Laurens Road around 2:45am for a robbery.

A suspect wearing what appears to be a red bag on his head entered the store and demanded money from the register.

The suspect ran from the store towards Fairforest Way, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.