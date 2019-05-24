Help McDowell Co. deputies find missing woman Brooke Tollie

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies need help locating a missing woman. 

Deputies said Brooke Mashay Tollie, 24, was last seen May 13 at her home on Riverview Acres Drive in Marion. 

Tollie was last seen wearing a light brown night shirt, denim shorts and tan wedge shoes, deputies said. 

Her family reported that she was missing on May 23, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Anyone with information regarding Tollie’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or McDowell County 911 at (828) 652-4000.

