Help McDowell Co. deputies find wanted man Nickolas Hall

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies need help finding a wanted man.

Nickolas Charles Hall, 28, last known to live on Tatertown Road in Nebo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Hall is wanted on multiple counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property.

Hall has multiple outstanding warrants for traffic violations out of McDowell and Burke counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at (828)-652-7463