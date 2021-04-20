Help McDowell Co. deputies find wanted man Nickolas Hall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Nickolas Charles Hall
(Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies need help finding a wanted man.

Nickolas Charles Hall, 28, last known to live on Tatertown Road in Nebo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Hall is wanted on multiple counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property.

Hall has multiple outstanding warrants for traffic violations out of McDowell and Burke counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at (828)-652-7463

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store