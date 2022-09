MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying an Old Fort individual.

On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or whereabouts of the individual is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at (828) 652-2237.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via text. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.