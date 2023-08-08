MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Mauldin needs your help to name a new pedestrian bridge.

The city is taking suggestions from the public on names for the new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 385 at the BridgeWay Station development.

The bridge will connect the development to a paved quarter-mile trail leading to East Butler Road at Mauldin High School. Construction on the bridge began in June 2022 and it is set to open in late August or early September.

(From: City of Mauldin)

“This pedestrian bridge is a major accomplishment for the City of Mauldin, and I believe it will become a focal point for our community,” said Seth Duncan, city administrator. “In the spirit of community and connection, we now ask for the public’s help in naming what will become South Carolina’s next iconic bridge.”

The city will be accepting name submissions until noon on September 5.

You can submit your name suggestions to the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages or via an online form.

The city said that bridge names should be unique and reflect a connection to the city of Mauldin, its history, or its future.

The suggestions will later be reviewed by city staff and the top names will be recommended to Mauldin City Council.

Once selected, the name will be featured on a commemorative plaque for the bridge.