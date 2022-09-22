GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new four-legged, furry addition to the Greenville Police Department.

A couple of weeks ago, they found a puppy abandoned on the side of the road. After nobody claimed him, they decided to make him their own. The department hasn’t picked out a name quite yet, but he’s in training to become a therapy dog for the team. He’ll be in training for the next few months before he officially starts his work in the force.

“Being there for injured citizens, whether that be physical or emotional injuries. you can imagine the impact it would have on children, on the victims of crime, on the public in general, to help break down some of the barriers when a person is dealing with law enforcement,” said GPD Interim Chief Ted Sauls.

GPD officials say they’ll be announcing his name on Friday. Until then, they are taking suggestions on their Facebook page.