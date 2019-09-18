Help police find wanted man in Asheville

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police in Asheville are asking for the public’s help as they search for a wanted man.

According to the Asheville Police Department, 52-year-old Travis Lynn Allison is wanted for violation of domestic violence protective order and larceny.

Allison is 6’4″ tall and weighs 200 pounds and was last seen on Deaverview Road, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes with a tattoo on his right forearm that says “Tracie.”

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

