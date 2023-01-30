Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – There is a great need for youth mentors in Greenville County.

Greenville Mentoring Collaborative is looking to fill that need with hundreds of mentors, men and women to guide youth in Greenville County.

The Mentoring Collaborative surveyed mentoring organizations in the Upstate a couple of years ago and found 2% had access to a mentor.

The collaborative found that 8% is the national average and their goal post-pandemic.

Director Alecia Brewster said they are looking to immediately sign up men and women for roles throughout the county.

If you are interested, you can attend their first Super Bowl of Mentoring on Thursday at 5 p.m. This includes a chat with former NFL player Levon Kirkland and Derrick Sullivan, a championship-winning coach with Southside Christian school.