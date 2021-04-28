2 hemp farm employees arrested in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested two people who they say were growing and selling marijuana. The defendants say what they’re growing is totally legal.

The arrest warrant describes multiple drug transactions in a church parking lot in Clemson. The suspects include a woman who says she’s a former narcotics officer.

The warrants say since October 2020, Neysa Caron, 42, and Shawn Crawford, 43, met with and sold marijuana to an undercover SLED agent, saying there were multiple transactions made at the same parking lot.

Caron has been charged with two counts of drug manufacturing and possession, and Crawford has been charged with three counts of drug manufacturing and possession, according to arrest warrants.

The two operate Killer Watts Farm. They posted this statement on Facebook, claiming what they produce is totally legal and non-narcotic hemp:

“This is a difficult but necessary post for us to make. However, Killer Watts Farm has always been transparent and dedicated to doing things the right way!

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Shawn and I (Neysa) were served with a total of five felony warrants in regards to the hemp farm. The investigation and warrants were initiated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The warrants are for Distribution of Marijuana . On three separate occasions, an undercover SLED agent contacted us to purchase hemp, which Shawn and I delivered hemp to him. (I hope you all are resting easy at night knowing that while South Carolina battles Methamphetamines, Heroin, crack, and child sex trafficking, your State Law Enforcement Division is focusing vice efforts on a LEGAL plant that cannot produce any psychoactive effects).

Killer Watts Hemp Farm has consistently been in the forefront of education. We have welcomed Law Enforcement, Legislatures, Congressmen, Senators, solicitors, and the media to our farm on many occasions. We are passionate about the health benefits from hemp and have been in the forefront helping to protect small, local farmers as well as retailers and the community. While we didn’t ask for this role and didn’t intend on it, we have been honored to stand for what is right. We have science, truth, and the written law on our side.

Killer Watts Hemp Farm is heavily regulated and permitted. We have always followed every law and regulation with our hemp. Our hemp is tested regularly by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and we also spend thousands on independent testing through a DEA certified lab. We only buy certified seeds from reputable farms approved by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the USDA.

Shawn and I VOLUNTEER our time at the farm. We do not accept income from any sales. The benefits we gain from our work cannot be bought with money.

Shawn is a decorated combat Veteran who received a Purple Heart in defense of his country. Hemp saved Shawn’s life after he spent years addicted to VA-issued pharmaceuticals and self-medicated for PTSD with alcohol. After trying hemp, Shawn is off ALL medications, inhalers, hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol in nearly four years, and his body is showing signs of healing from his Traumatic Brain Injury, lung damage, as well as damage to other organs. Shawn is passionate about helping other veterans as well as the community.

I (Neysa) spent ten years as a Law Enforcement Officer as well as a Narcotics agent. I quit work after my middle son was born with severe heart defects. I am passionate about hemp because I’ve seen firsthand what narcotics, alcohol, and pharmaceuticals can do to a community. As soon as I saw the powerful impact hemp can have in fighting addiction, it became my passion. I (single mom of three) have lost my paying job because of this arrest (not because my employer doesn’t back me but because I currently hold a SLED certification that was instantly revoked after the arrest with no due process of waiting on a conviction or dismissal).

Killer Watts Hemp Farm will continue to do the right thing, follow all state and federal guidelines, support our community, and support Law Enforcement.

We want our friends, family, and community to rest assured we are a HEMP FARM and have not and will NEVER buy, sell, or grow Marijuana or any other illegal substance. We want to thank you all for the overwhelming support and those who are standing for what is right and best for the community. We want to thank the men and women at the Pickens County Detention Center. While it was impossible for our arrest/booking not to be dehumanizing, mortifying, and shocking, the professionalism and understanding shown by the staff of Pickens County was heart-warming.”

According to the warrants, SLED’s forensic lab confirmed the substance tested positive for marijuana.

Killer Watts Farm declined our request for an interview at the advice of their attorney.