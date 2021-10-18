Henderson Co. deputy shot in leg by ricocheting bullet

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Henderson County deputy was shot in the leg by a ricocheting bullet Sunday evening.

Deputies responded at 7 p.m. to Bobcat Spur Lane in response to a disturbance in the area.

After meeting with the 911 caller, the deputies were directed to a home where the 911 caller believed the alleged person of the disturbance was staying. Deputies drove to that residence to investigate further.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they noticed a “Beware of Dog” sign. While deputies knocked on the door, they saw a large pit bull inside the house.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies retreated from the house due to the aggressive nature and size of the bullbog.

The door opened and the pit bull charged the deputies.

One deputy was able to divert the charging pit bull and it turned toward another deputy and lunged at him, according to the sheriff’s office. That deputy fired, striking the bulldog.

One of the rounds fired by the deputy ricocheted off the ground and struck the first deputy in the leg.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, treated and released.