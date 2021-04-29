Henderson Co. leaders pushing for mask mandates in the classroom be lifted

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – In North Carolina, some county leaders want Governor Roy Cooper to lift statewide mask mandates, especially in the classroom.

Emotions ran high at Henderson County’s Board of Commissioner’s latest meeting.

“We ask the governor in our letter which was sent out last Thursday, he reconsider that,” said Chairman of the Henderson County Board of Commissioners, William Lapsley.

They want mask mandates lifted as soon as possible, especially in schools.

“We feel that all the information our government, state government has provided us indicates masks in public schools is not going to have a significant impact on the number of positive cases of the virus,” Lapsley told us.

Governor Roy Cooper is already lifting some of those restrictions, like doing away with outdoor mask mandates starting Friday. William Lapsley thinks it’s a step in the right direction but told 7 News, they’re more focused on the classroom.

For Nathan Lyda, he said he thinks masks are a good idea but likes the thought of them being optional.

“As far as in the classroom, I think if they’re in close proximity, they should probably keep it on. But then when they’re outside, they should be able to take them off,” Henderson County Father, Nathan Lyda said.

Henderson County Mom Nicole Rice told us, it is what it is.

“It’s a law so lets just get through it and get on with it I guess,” said Nicole Rice, a Henderson County Mom.

