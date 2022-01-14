Henderson Co. man facing dozens of child sex crimes charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nathan Hall (From: Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – A Henderson County man was arrested Thursday on more than two dozen child sex crimes charges.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of the sharing of child sexual abuse material.

Deputies said they determined that the suspect, 59-year-old Nathan Scott Hall, was living in the Mills River area.

Investigators searched Hall’s home and seized electronic devices.

Hall was arrested and charged with 29 counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

He is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $232,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store