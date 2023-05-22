HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man from Hendersonville received combined sentences for multiple sex and human trafficking crimes, totaling up to 330 years.

On May 18, Jimmy Jamison, 55, was found guilty of three counts of human trafficking of a child, three counts of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sex offense. For his crimes, he received a combined minimum active sentence of 241 years and a maximum of 330 years.

According the court records, the victim moved to Rutherford County when she was 13-years-old to live with her third cousin, Lee Ann Zimmerman, 55. When they turned 14, Zimmerman reportedly began taking the victim to various places in Henderson County to purchase illegal narcotics.

Jamison saw the victim on one of these trips and sent text messages to Zimmerman stating he wanted to have sex with the child. He continued to send messages after learning the victim’s age and began offering her marijuana and money if she would if she would have sex with him.

Documents say that between the fall of 2019 and March 2020, Zimmerman drove the victim from Rutherford County to Henderson County to be supplied with drugs where Jamison was left alone with her and committed multiple sexual crimes.

The crimes occurred at Jamison’s residence in the Dana community of Henderson County and at a motel in Hendersonville. Authorities were alerted in April 2020 when the victim told her stepsister about what was happening to her.

The cousin, Zimmerman, pled guilty in Superior Court to conspiracy to commit human trafficking and testified regarding the charges. She received a minimum 110 months and a maximum of 192 months for her part in the crime.

Assistant District attorneys Doug Mundy and Beth Dierauf handled prosecution and sentencing.