HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A $20 scratch-off lottery ticket turned into a $2 million prize for one lucky Henderson County man.

Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock purchased the Platinum scratch-off ticket at the Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville.

Davila chose to receive the lump sum of $1.2 million instead of a $100 thousand annual payment over 20 years. After taxes, he took home $852,126.

Platinum began in August with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million remain with four $100,000 left to be won.

According to NC Lottery, ticket sales from lottery games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.

For details on how $5.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Henderson County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.