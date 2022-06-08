HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office recognized a 911 telecommunicator Wednesday who helped save a puppy’s life over the phone.

The sheriff’s office said telecommunicator Brandi Baldwin “displayed outstanding compassion and resourcefulness” while taking a 911 call about a puppy choking and unable to breathe.

Baldwin received the call on May 22 and was able to find instructions for the caller to perform the Heimlich maneuver on a dog, the sheriff’s office said, even though the department’s normal protocols don’t cover medical assistance for animals.

“Through Brandi’s willingness to go above and beyond, she was instrumental in saving the puppy’s life,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Baldwin was given the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award.