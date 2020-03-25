1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Jackson Baptist Church Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program The Greenville UU Fellowship

Henderson Co. Public Schools announces new Meals on the Bus routes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Public Schools announced it will be offering additional Meals on the Bus food sites Wednesday.

Here is a full list of the routes:

Bus 1
10:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Boys and Girls Club
11:05 – 11:25 a.m. – King Creek
11:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Dodd Meadows
Noon – 12:20 p.m. – Shorty Collins
12:25 – 12:50 p.m. – Leisure Lane
1:10 – 1:30 p.m. – Zirconia Park

Bus 2
10:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Sugarloaf Apartments
10:55 – 11:20 a.m.– Conner Creek Mobile Park
11:25 – 11:45 a.m. – Ballantyne Apartments
11:50 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Brittany Place
12:20 – 12:40 p.m. – Ida Rodgers
12:50 – 1:10 p.m. – Bearwallow Trailer Park
1:20 – 1:40 p.m. – Justice Academy

Bus 3
9:45 – 9:55 a.m. – Blackwell Drive
10:00 – 10:10 a.m. – Taylor Road
10:20 – 10:35 a.m. – Corn Mountain
10:50 – 10:55 a.m. – Cedar Bluffs
11:00 – 11:05 a.m. – Cedar Terrace
11:10 – 11:40 a.m. – Dermid Circle

Bus 4
10:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Trailmaster Drive (Etowah Trailer Park)
10:55 – 11:15 a.m. – Normac Parking Lot (93 Industrial Dr.)
11:35 a.m. – noon – Fox Ridge Neighborhood
12:15 – 12:40 p.m. – High Peak Trailer Park

Bus 5
10:15 – 10:35 a.m. – Greater New Zion Baptist
10:45 – 11:05 a.m. Jones Rd/Jones Circle
11:15 – 11:35 a.m. – Clover Drive
11:40 a.m. – noon –Charlies on the Creek/Hoopers Creek Cafe
12:05 – 12:25 p.m. – Hoopers Creek CommunityBuilding
12:35 – 12:25 p.m. – Oak Forest Baptist Church

Bus 6
10:35 – 10:41 a.m. – Fellowship Baptist Church (2231 Howard Gap Rd.)
10:45 – 10:52 a.m. – Dollar General (651 Brookside Camp Rd.)
10:55 – 11:05 a.m. – Carolina Circle
11:15 – 11:22 a.m. – Sam’s Auto Kar Fix (99 Old Roper Rd.)
11:25 – 11:38 a.m. – Stoney Mountain Baptist

For the latest information, check their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store