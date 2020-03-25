Henderson Co. Public Schools announces new Meals on the Bus routes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Public Schools announced it will be offering additional Meals on the Bus food sites Wednesday.
Here is a full list of the routes:
Bus 1
10:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Boys and Girls Club
11:05 – 11:25 a.m. – King Creek
11:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Dodd Meadows
Noon – 12:20 p.m. – Shorty Collins
12:25 – 12:50 p.m. – Leisure Lane
1:10 – 1:30 p.m. – Zirconia Park
Bus 2
10:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Sugarloaf Apartments
10:55 – 11:20 a.m.– Conner Creek Mobile Park
11:25 – 11:45 a.m. – Ballantyne Apartments
11:50 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Brittany Place
12:20 – 12:40 p.m. – Ida Rodgers
12:50 – 1:10 p.m. – Bearwallow Trailer Park
1:20 – 1:40 p.m. – Justice Academy
Bus 3
9:45 – 9:55 a.m. – Blackwell Drive
10:00 – 10:10 a.m. – Taylor Road
10:20 – 10:35 a.m. – Corn Mountain
10:50 – 10:55 a.m. – Cedar Bluffs
11:00 – 11:05 a.m. – Cedar Terrace
11:10 – 11:40 a.m. – Dermid Circle
Bus 4
10:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Trailmaster Drive (Etowah Trailer Park)
10:55 – 11:15 a.m. – Normac Parking Lot (93 Industrial Dr.)
11:35 a.m. – noon – Fox Ridge Neighborhood
12:15 – 12:40 p.m. – High Peak Trailer Park
Bus 5
10:15 – 10:35 a.m. – Greater New Zion Baptist
10:45 – 11:05 a.m. Jones Rd/Jones Circle
11:15 – 11:35 a.m. – Clover Drive
11:40 a.m. – noon –Charlies on the Creek/Hoopers Creek Cafe
12:05 – 12:25 p.m. – Hoopers Creek CommunityBuilding
12:35 – 12:25 p.m. – Oak Forest Baptist Church
Bus 6
10:35 – 10:41 a.m. – Fellowship Baptist Church (2231 Howard Gap Rd.)
10:45 – 10:52 a.m. – Dollar General (651 Brookside Camp Rd.)
10:55 – 11:05 a.m. – Carolina Circle
11:15 – 11:22 a.m. – Sam’s Auto Kar Fix (99 Old Roper Rd.)
11:25 – 11:38 a.m. – Stoney Mountain Baptist
For the latest information, check their website.