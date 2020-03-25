Henderson Co. Public Schools announces new Meals on the Bus routes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Public Schools announced it will be offering additional Meals on the Bus food sites Wednesday.

Here is a full list of the routes:

Bus 1

10:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Boys and Girls Club

11:05 – 11:25 a.m. – King Creek

11:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Dodd Meadows

Noon – 12:20 p.m. – Shorty Collins

12:25 – 12:50 p.m. – Leisure Lane

1:10 – 1:30 p.m. – Zirconia Park

Bus 2

10:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Sugarloaf Apartments

10:55 – 11:20 a.m.– Conner Creek Mobile Park

11:25 – 11:45 a.m. – Ballantyne Apartments

11:50 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Brittany Place

12:20 – 12:40 p.m. – Ida Rodgers

12:50 – 1:10 p.m. – Bearwallow Trailer Park

1:20 – 1:40 p.m. – Justice Academy

Bus 3

9:45 – 9:55 a.m. – Blackwell Drive

10:00 – 10:10 a.m. – Taylor Road

10:20 – 10:35 a.m. – Corn Mountain

10:50 – 10:55 a.m. – Cedar Bluffs

11:00 – 11:05 a.m. – Cedar Terrace

11:10 – 11:40 a.m. – Dermid Circle

Bus 4

10:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Trailmaster Drive (Etowah Trailer Park)

10:55 – 11:15 a.m. – Normac Parking Lot (93 Industrial Dr.)

11:35 a.m. – noon – Fox Ridge Neighborhood

12:15 – 12:40 p.m. – High Peak Trailer Park

Bus 5

10:15 – 10:35 a.m. – Greater New Zion Baptist

10:45 – 11:05 a.m. Jones Rd/Jones Circle

11:15 – 11:35 a.m. – Clover Drive

11:40 a.m. – noon –Charlies on the Creek/Hoopers Creek Cafe

12:05 – 12:25 p.m. – Hoopers Creek CommunityBuilding

12:35 – 12:25 p.m. – Oak Forest Baptist Church

Bus 6

10:35 – 10:41 a.m. – Fellowship Baptist Church (2231 Howard Gap Rd.)

10:45 – 10:52 a.m. – Dollar General (651 Brookside Camp Rd.)

10:55 – 11:05 a.m. – Carolina Circle

11:15 – 11:22 a.m. – Sam’s Auto Kar Fix (99 Old Roper Rd.)

11:25 – 11:38 a.m. – Stoney Mountain Baptist

