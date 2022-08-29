ETOWAH, N.C. (WSPA)- All Henderson County Schools now have a security system called “Ident-a-kid” which keeps track of everyone that enters the building.

Director of School Safety Scott Masington said it keeps track of attendance for students and parents, so they know who is in the building and who is not.

The new system scans the visitor’s ID or Drivers License, which is run through a background check system to make sure no one is entering the building that is not allowed to, said Principal Amanda Childers.

The staff at Henderson County Schools said safety is their number one priority and the new scanning system is another level to the measures already in place.

Masington said there is a school resource officer in every school and each officer is assigned to that school all year.

The benefit, said Masington, is that the kids grow familiarity with the resource officer and it helps the relationship with students and local law enforcement.

Another layer of precaution comes from the teachers at each school, who make sure doors leading to the hallways are locked and secured.

Visitors are also unable to get past the front office without having to check in.