Henderson Co. schools to require face coverings beginning Tues.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – All students, staff, and visitors to Henderson County Public Schools will be required to wear face coverings indoors.

The policy, approved by the Henderson County Board of Public Education, will do into effect Tuesday.

Masks will also be required at any indoor extracurricular activities on school grounds.

The face covering policy is an effort to keep in-person learning in the district, officials said.

Henderson County Public Schools said their plans will continue to be evaluated and refined based on current health data and federal, state, and local guidelines.

