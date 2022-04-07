HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two Henderson County schools were evacuated Thursday after a suspicious package was found.

Before 8:00 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a suspicious package on the campus of North Henderson High School.

“The suspicious package was described as something that we believe could be potentially harmful,” Sheriff Lowell Griffin said.

Griffin said they treated it as a bomb threat to the school.

“We deployed our bomb squad and our explosives detection K9,” Griffin said.

Henderson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John Bryant said both the high school and Apple Valley Middle School, which sits right next door, were evacuated.

“We made determinations that those evacuations ultimately needed to be a dismissal from those school campuses, giving law enforcement ample opportunity to ensure the safe clearance of our campus,” Dr. Bryant said.

Everyone was bused to Fruitland Baptist Bible College, where students were picked up by family members.

“That kept the campus secure at all times, it kept students and staff safe at all times.” Dr. Bryant said.

The investigation found no explosive devices

“We used the appropriate procedures that we would with any potential explosive device to render that package safe,” Griffin said.

Griffin said in the last two days, there have been 16 threats like this across North Carolina schools.

“There’s a point where we wonder sometimes, is this actually a real event or is this a hoax, but ourselves and Henderson County public schools, we will choose to err on the side of caution. We want to make sure above all that our students are safe and if it’s a hoax we’ll deal with that subsequently,” Griffin said.

Deputies said they are in their very early stages of investigation and there is a chance this case could make it to the federal level.

Dr. Bryant said, along with classes, all extracurricular activities were canceled Thursday and class will go back into session Friday.