Henderson Co. truck driver wins $480k Cash 5 jackpot

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – A Henderson County truck driver’s routine of purchasing a lottery ticket before a long-haul drive paid off big Sunday.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Timothy Tucker of Etowah won the $480,592 Cash 5 jackpot.

Lottery officials said Tucker stopped at Mr. Pete’s Market on Brevard Road before a drive to Boston to buy his Quick Pick tickets.

Tucker said his wife didn’t believe him when he told her about the winning ticket.

“I had to take my truck to the shop,” Tucker said. “I told her, ‘if you let me drive your car to Raleigh, I’ll pay it off for you’ − because she just bought a new car last year. She took off work today and rode down here with me.”

After taxes, Tucker took home $340,020.

Tucker said he has plans to invest the money and “retire a little bit earlier.”