HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Henderson County man has been arrested on 40 charges of sexually exploiting a child.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce Eric Holloman, 40 is being held in the Henderson County jail on a $1.6 million bond and faces 40 charges of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

In September, the sheriff’s office said it was given a tip about Holloman, and opened an investigation.

During the investigation the sheriff’s office said investigators collected photos and videos containing evidence child sexual abuse materials.