HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Hendersonville Farmers Market will begin its third season in May with approximately 45 vendors on hand to sell local food products and more.

The farmers market will begin Saturday, May 7 at the Historic Train Depot on Maple Street.

In honor of Mother’s Day weekend, the market will feature special products such as flowers, bath and body products, greeting cards and jewelry, among others.

Opening day will also include music performances from Fiddlin’ Ryn & Friends, and Asheville Junction. There will also be activities for kids led by the Arts Council of Henderson County and a free yoga class as well.

The Hendersonville Farmers Market will take place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

The City of Hendersonville said well-behaved dogs are welcome.

More information can be found at hendersonvillefarmersmarket.com.