Hendersonville man arrested for online child sexual exploitation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sebastian Omar Huerta-Molinero (Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man has been arrested and charged after the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a “cybertip” in regards to the alleged online distribution of material related to child sexual abuse.

During an investigation, deputies were able to gather information which led to a search warrant Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sebastian Omar Huerta-Molinero, 21, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Huerta-Molinero is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store