Hendersonville man arrested for online child sexual exploitation

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man has been arrested and charged after the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a “cybertip” in regards to the alleged online distribution of material related to child sexual abuse.

During an investigation, deputies were able to gather information which led to a search warrant Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sebastian Omar Huerta-Molinero, 21, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Huerta-Molinero is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.