ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Detectives with the Asheville Police Department and the Family Justice Center arrested and charged a Hendersonville man last week who had a warrant for a sex crime involving a juvenile.

Police said 28-year-old Corey M. Castaneda was arrested for ‘Indecent Liberties with a Minor’ around 5 p.m. Friday, May 27 and was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Castaneda was released the following day on a $60,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding sex crimes against juveniles is asked to contact the APD at (828) 252-1110. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting TIP2APD to 847411.