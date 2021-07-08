Hendersonville man charged with 7 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Thursday.

Deputies arrested and charged Joseph Brandon Keith Howard, 38, of Hendersonville with seven counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said they received a “cybertip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and started an investigation.

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday at Howard’s residence.

Howard was released on a $52,500 bond.