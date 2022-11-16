HENDERSONVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville mother who allegedly stabbed her daughter to death in 2021, pled guilty on Wednesday.

Penny Short Hartle, 51, pled guilty to second degree murder pursuant to a plea agreement where Hartle pled to an open-ended plea.

Hartle was sentenced to prison for a minimum term of 13 years and a maximum term of 17 years.

Hartle was accused of murder in the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter.

According to court records, deputies and detectives from the Henderson Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on April 21, 2021, of a reported stabbing incident involving a child that occurred on Fiesta Lane in the Fruitland Community.

Upon arrival, emergency personal found the 5-year-old girl dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Hartle, the mother of the 5-year-old girl, after a neighbor called 911 to report a breaking and entering where an unknown woman had been found in the bed of the caller.

Hartle was gone when deputies arrived and had entered an unlocked truck across the street. Deputies made contact with Hartle, who was in medical distress.

Hartle was taken to a hospital.

Hartle was later arrested and transported to jail for the murder of her child.