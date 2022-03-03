HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Hendersonville Police Department apologized after posting a ‘ill-timed photo” on Facebook.

The picture was posted after a swearing in ceremony Monday.

In the picture, an officer is resting his hand against the magazine holder on his belt. The police department said the photo could viewed as a “obscene gesture”.

The Hendersonville Police Department released an apology statement:

It was brought to our attention that this photo we shared of a recent swearing in ceremony could have been perceived in an unintended way. The hand of one of the officers in the photo is resting on his duty belt in a way that could be viewed as an obscene gesture. After following up with the officer, we determined this was not an intentional pose, but simply an ill-timed photo capturing how the officer often stands with his hand against the magazine holder on his belt.

In the spirit of transparency, we want to assure the public this was not an officer goofing off or making an inappropriate gesture, but an unfortunately timed photo. We apologize if this photo came across as unprofessional as we pride ourselves on providing courteous and professional law enforcement services to our community.