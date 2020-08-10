Hendersonville Police Chief Herbert Blake announces resignation after 12 years

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Chief Herbert Blake announced he will be leaving the police department.

Blake’s last day will be Friday, August 21, according to a news release from the City of Hendersonville. He has been the police chief for more than 12 years.

Chief Blake released the following statement:

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Hendersonville for almost 13 years. The Hendersonville Police Department has grown in many ways under my leadership that I am very proud of. We have assembled a great team of professionals that will continue to do an outstanding job in the community.”

An interim chief will be selected, and a plan for the chief selection process will be presented to City Council at their September meeting, according to the release.