Hendersonville Police investigating arson at apartment

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating an arson at an Hendersonville apartment that happened early Wednesday morning.

The Hendersonville Police Department said it received a call at 3:15 a.m. to assist the Hendersonville Fire Department with a structure fire in the 100 block of 1st Aveune E.

Police said the building contains several offices and an apartment.

The apartment was occupied at the time and the person was able to escape the building unharmed.

Police said two suspects wearing dark clothing were captured video in the area at the time of the fire.

The incident is being investigated as an arson.

Any one with information on the incident or camera footage in the downtown area is asked to call Detective Zeff Childress at (828) 697-3071.