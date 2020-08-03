Hendersonville Police K-9 gets loose, bites neighbor

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A police K-9 in Hendersonville has been removed from duty after getting loose and biting a neighbor.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 2:00pm on Sunday on Majestic Trace in Henderson County.

Police said K-9 Sunny got loose and ran to a neighbor’s property before biting and injuring a 68-year-old man.

Officers said the Sunny’s handler was able to secure the dog and give first aid to the victim.

The victim was taken to AdventHealth Hendersonville for his injuries.

Sunny is currently being quarantined at the Henderson County Animal Shelter.

“We deeply regret this happened and we take full responsibility for the incident,” said Hendersonville Police Chief Herbert Blake.

“We are cooperating with the victim and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office who is investigating the incident. Because of this incident, we will reevaluate our K9 program and policies to try and make sure an event like this never happens again.”

Hendersonville Police said Sunny has been removed from police duties and will not return to work at their department.