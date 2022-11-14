HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.

The first market will be on Saturday, November 19 with over 30 vendors set up along Maple Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farm-fresh products and local crafts will be sold.

Hendersonville Farmers Market will also host another holiday market on December 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Unique holiday decorations and gifts will be sold along with the food products and crafts. SNAP/EBT users can double their dollars on eligible food items.

There will be live music and kids’ activities at both markets.

For more holiday events, visit downtownhendersonville.org.

For more information on the Hendersonville Farmers Market, contact Dakota Parker at dparker@hvlnc.gov or 828-233-3216 or visit hendersonvillefarmersmarket.com. New vendors are not currently being accepted for Holiday Markets.