HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Hendersonville Police Department, along with the Council on Aging, is holding a ‘Pill Take Back’ event on Wednesday, April 13.

The event will be held at the Council on Aging office at 105 King Creek Boulevard in Hendersonville and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hendersonville residents are asked to clean out their medicine cabinets of unused and expired medications.

“Properly disposing of medication and keeping them secure can prevent accidental poisoning, protect the environment, and avoid medications falling into the wrong hands,” the City of Hendersonville said in a release.

Accepted items include: prescription pills, prescription patches, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets.

Sharps, needles, epi-pens, radioactive medications, chemotherapy medications, glass jars, and aerosols are not able to be accepted.

For those unable to attend the event, a permanent medication drop box is available in the Hendersonville Police Department lobby located at 630 Ashe Street.