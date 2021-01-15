Hendersonville names Blair Myhand as new police chief

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville’s City Manager John Connet announced the city’s new police chief Friday morning.

Blair Myhand was selected as the new police chief for the Hendersonville Police Department. Connet said Myhand will begin Feb. 15.

“I am extremely pleased to announce the hiring of Blair Myhand as the next Hendersonville Police Chief. His skills, training, and experience will be an asset to our community. I had the opportunity to speak to several Clayton community leaders about Blair and they all said he works well with community organizations and is an outstanding leader. He will speak his mind but is willing to compromise and find reasonable solutions to complex problems. He is willing to serve on community boards and is currently serving as the Secretary on the governing board of the local domestic violence shelter. I look forward to welcoming Blair and his wife Nana to our City.” City Manager John Connet

Myhand was sworn in as the Town of Clayton’s police chief back in May 2017, according to our sister station WNCN.

Before Clayton, Myhand was a police captain in Apex, where he served for more than 11 years, our sister station reported.

He is a retired U.S. Army First Sergeant with more than two decades of military and law enforcement experience, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, WNCN reported. He has also served with the Army National Guard, according to the city’s release.

He also has a Bachelors of Bachelor of Science from Waldorf College and a Master of Public Administration from Villanova University. He has attended the FBI National Academy, the city said.

During the announcement, Connet addressed Myhand’s being placed on administrative leave while at the Clayton Police Department.

Connet said there was not a lot of information about the administrative leave, but he thought there was a philosophical difference between Myhand and the town council. He said after further investigation, the leave did not concern him. He said that there was nothing illegal, unethical or immoral that was done.

