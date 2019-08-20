High chlorine levels in water for Meansville Riley Road Water Co. customers

by: WSPA Staff

PAULINE, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the Meansville Riley Road Water Company say customers in some areas should stop drinking their water due to high levels of chlorine.

According to the company, a chlorine booster pump malfunctioned and higher than normal amounts chlorine were put into the water system.

MRWC customers in Pauline, West Springs, Buffalo, and Jonesville should not drink their water but the company says it is fine to use the water for bathing and washing dishes.

The company is flushing their water system to lower the amounts of chlorine in the system.

They say the problem should be fixed by Tuesday.

